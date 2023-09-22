67.4 F
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, September 23

By Staff Report

Trip 19

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Swing Theory

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Ampli-Fires

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Southbound Trio

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

John Dixon Band

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Frivolous lawsuits in The Villages

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on apparently frivolous lawsuits in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Spending millions to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer

A Village of Hacienda North resident argues that spending millions of dollars to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer.

Trump tried to overturn our democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that former President Trump tried to overturn our democracy.

My Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse

A Village of Virginia Trace resident reports that his Trump Derangement Syndrome has gotten far worse. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Has Gov. DeSantis turned his back on Christian community?

A local Christian-based counseling program is in serious trouble and there are questions as to whether Gov. DeSantis has turned his back on the Christian community.

