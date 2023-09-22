Louise Rancourt (nee Wassom) died on Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was born on November 7, 1952 to the late Evelyn (Davis) and Perry Wassom. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Rancourt and her sister, Leila Wassom of Greenbelt Maryland.

Louise worked for the State of Maryland as a Property Tax Assessor. She and Don lived in Maryland until 2013 when they moved to The Villages, Florida.

Louise was a kind-hearted, outgoing, and energetic person who enjoyed her daily cups of Dunkin coffee. Her main hobbies were cruising and playing Mah Jongg.

Viewing will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Tuesday, September 26, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm where a prayer service will be held on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 am. Interment will be held in George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi MD at 11 am.