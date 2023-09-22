Man arrested after allegedly slamming girlfriend’s hand in door

A man was arrested after allegedly slamming his girlfriend’s hand in a door at their home at the Carmendy Square Townhomes in Lady Lake.

A witness told police he was standing outside Tuesday night when he heard 46-year-old Joseph Fazzino and his girlfriend arguing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The witness said Fazzino, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 270, was not letting his girlfriend into the apartment. The witness said Fazzino struck his girlfriend of 12 years in the upper body area and pushed her to the ground. The woman stood up and attempted to enter the residence, but Fazzino struck her with the door. The incident was witnessed by the child that Fazzino and the woman share, the report noted.

The woman told police that Fazzino “slammed the door on her hand,” causing it to swell. She claimed the native New Yorker “has been mentally abusive for a long time.”

Fazzino, who has a previous conviction for domestic violence, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.