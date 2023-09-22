80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 22, 2023
Nine residents graduate from Sumter County Citizens Academy

By Staff Report

Nine Sumter County residents graduated from the Citizens Academy this week at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The newest graduates are William DeLuccio, Paul Dillmuth, Christine and Louis Gerak, Steve Messerli, Betty Perrow, Melvin Reicher, Robert Rutkowski and Gaylon Thompson.

Citizens Academy Grad 91923
Sumter County Vice Chairman Roberta Ulrich, far right, congratulates graduates, right to left, William DeLuccio, Paul Dillmuth, Christine and Louis Gerak, Steve Messerli, Betty Perrow, Melvin Reicher, Robert Rutkowski and Gaylon Thompson.

The Citizens Academy consists of five half-day sessions in which residents learn about the different departments and agencies. They also get tours of various facilities around the County. Academy attendees get to see first hand operations such as Public Works, Animal Services and the 911 call center. Other activities include an interactive emergency planning scenario and a tour of the inner workings of the library.

“The presentations were well thought out and delivered,” said Bob Rutkowski. “The county is blessed to have the quality of employees that we have.”

Steve Messerli said, “Highly informative with very engaged, dedicated and professional staff and elected officials. Excellent learning experience.”

“Fantastic experience! Was truly impressed by how much the county does and the passion everyone seemed to have for their jobs and the county,” said Paul Dillmuth.

A new Citizens Academy program begins Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. If you’d like to attend this program, register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.

