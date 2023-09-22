Peach Cobbler Factory ready to serve up customers in The Villages

The Peach Cobbler Factory is ready to serve up customers in The Villages.

The company has announced on its website that it is “coming soon” to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but has not revealed an opening date or location.

The Peach Cobbler Factory offers warm, delicious cobblers with ice cream, banana puddings, savory, sweet cinnamon rolls, Pudd-N Shakes, Bigger & Better Cookies, Bigger & Better Brownies, Churro Stix w/Dipping Sauces, Belgian Waffles, and more. Wash it down with their made-in-house Sweet Peachy Tea or Cold Rush Cold Brew Coffee.

The Peach Cobbler Factory’s southern hospitality is already enjoyed in 14 states. The company has locations in Florida, including Tampa and Pembroke Pines.