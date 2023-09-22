85.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 22, 2023
Recreation Department releases data on ID checking in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Recreation Department has released data on the checking of IDs at facilities in The Villages.

More than 1.5 million ID cards have been checked over the past seven months, according to information published this week by The Villages District Office.

ID cards are checked using two methods – with an electronic scanner and manually by staff members.

Guest ID cards are issued for all guests 1 year and old. Guests 19 years of age and older must also have a photo ID when using District amenity facilities.

All approved facilities are listed on the Guest ID/In-Area Guest ID forms. 

A resident who has a son, daughter, grandchild, or great-grandchild (and their spouses) who reside in Lake, Marion or Sumter counties may apply for an In-Area Guest ID card. A guest with In-Area Guest ID cards must be accompanied by the sponsoring resident.

There are those residents who claim that they are rarely, if ever, asked to show their IDs, particularly at pools. The data would seem to suggest that IDs are being checked on a frequent basis. Are you satisfied that IDs are being checked at the appropriate level? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com 

Photos