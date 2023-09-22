84.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 22, 2023
Spending millions to widen Morse Boulevard will not make it safer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter as a resident of Hacienda North concerning the Morse Boulevard situation. There is a lot of talk about widening Morse and adding a separate golf cart path to increase safety for both car and golf cart drivers. However, speeding is the issue. Spending millions of dollars to widen Morse will not make it safer. My house backs up to Morse and I witness daily, cars speeding. We need to slow people down with traffic lights, speed bumps, electronic ticketing or a greater presence by the sheriff. We talk about fiscal responsibility yet are willing to spend millions on a project that will ultimately cause even more speeding. Electronic ticketing would cost thousands, not millions. Lets make fiscally responsible decisions and keep our residents safe.

Sandy Milazzo
Village of Hacienda North

 

