Contractor sentenced after allegedly ripping off homeowners in The Villages

A contractor has been sentenced after allegedly ripping off homeowners in The Villages.

Paul Anthony Floramo, 68, of Summerfield, who operated Floramo’s Kitchen and Bath Studios of Ocala, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to four counts of contracting without a certificate. He has been placed on probation for one year.

The owner of an $850,000 home on Barnacle Terrace in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores put down a $30,000 deposit with Floramo’s Kitchen and Bath Studios of Ocala, for a $60,000 remodel of the guest and master bathrooms at the home, according to an investigative report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Cabinets were delivered to the home, but no other work was performed.

Floramo was also charge with ripping off a Village of Rio Grande woman for $29,000 in connection with a kitchen renovation project that was not performed.

Sumter County records Floramo never pulled permits for either of the projects.