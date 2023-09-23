Golf cart ride to town square costing Villager months of freedom

A golf cart ride to town square has ended up costing a Villager months of freedom.

Daniel Messerschmidt, 66, of the Village of Bonita, was transferred Friday to the Marion County Jail where he was being held without bond on a pair of probation violations. The transfer came after he spent more than two months on probation violations at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell.

His latest stint behind bars began when he drove his yellow golf cart on July 5 to Lake Sumter Landing and ran a red light at Old Mill Run and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Messerschmidt’s license has been suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence.

Messerscmidt was involved in an accident in the wee hours Dec. 17 on Morse Boulevard, He failed to attend DUI school, which was part of his sentence, and was arrested again in April in Wildwood when he was caught driving a car. He was placed on probation and the July 5 arrest at the square in the golf cart was considered a violation of his Sumter County probation.

The transfer to the Marion County Jail came as a result of his probation there which runs through 2026. Earlier this year, Messerschmidt, a former resident of the Village of Poinciana, was sentenced in a child mentoring case in which he apparently developed an infatuation on the mother of the child he was supposed to be mentoring through the Dads for a Day program. When she rebuffed the then-married Villager, the woman came home and her found clothes had been scattered on the back steps of her residence. Her iMac computer was on the floor of the kitchen with the screen shattered, the arrest report said. Messerschmidt was ordered to seek mental health counseling, placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.