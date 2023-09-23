86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 23, 2023
MAGA fans riveted by author Gordon Chang who urges them to fight for America

By Jordyn Pennington

Gordon Chang predicted that America will soon be at war with China during The Villages MAGA Club rally at the Rohan Recreation Center.

The VMC is a political action committee whose goal is to support former President Donald Trump and his agenda, candidates and policies. The group has organized several rallies with speakers meant to promote Trump’s bid for presidency in the 2024 election.

Gordon Chang spoke at The Villages MAGA Club event
Chang, an American journalist and author of The Coming Collapse of China, appeared Friday evening before a sold-out venue of 263 people to discuss “China’s War on America.” His speech detailed his belief that the United States could be engaged in nuclear warfare with China in 2025 or sooner. He stated the paramount leader of China, Xi Jinping, has mobilized the country’s citizens for a war that might happen on American soil.

“Last Monday, we commemorated the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, a dark day in our history,” said Chang. “But China has something far worse for us in mind.”

Chang offered the attentive crowd a plan of action that included severing trade with China, prohibiting U.S. investment into any Chinese company and stopping all technological cooperation with China. He advised listeners to engage in grassroots organizing and elect candidates who unwaveringly oppose the communist party, with Trump being at the top of that list.

Gordon Chang posed for photos with those attend the The Villages MAGA Club event
“This won’t be easy, but America is worth fighting for,” said Chang.

Other speakers included Melissa Beaudoin, who encouraged those present to sign up for poll watching, and Alex Fahmy of Turning Point Action. He advocated for involvement in school curriculums specifically regarding the prevention of gender discussions in classrooms. Like Chang, he emphasized the importance of local elections and politics.

“This might be the last election of our lifetime if we don’t do more,” said Fahmy.

Of course, attendees like Suzanne Days of the Villages of Collier have already gotten involved in local and state elections. As a member of the VMC and Villagers for Trump, Days has continuously campaigned for Trump’s reelection. She attended two previous events hosted by the VMC, including rallies for Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump Jr., earlier this year. She hopes that the knowledge provided by Chang and other speakers does something to help with what she dubbed “America’s complacency problem.”

“The more people wake up, the sooner we can save this country,” said Days.

Another person in the crowd dedicated to the cause was Irving Locker, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge after the D-Day Invasion. He and his wife Bernice celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at the rally.

“It’s an honor to have both of you here on your wedding anniversary,” said Club President Tommy Jameison. “Thank you very much.”

