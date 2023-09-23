Music Lovers Showcase will feature some favorite performers in The Villages

It’s time for local musicians and singers in The Villages to be able to show their talent.

The Music Lovers Showcase will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29, starting each day at 8:30 a.m. in Savannah Center.

Dozens of local musical acts will perform for about one hour each. There is a $2 admission charge per day and refreshments will be available for sale in the lobby.

Then, on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at Savannah Center, Sue Schuler and special guests will pay tribute to female country singers and dancers with a “Country Divas” concert.

Special guests will include Lorri Gill, The Village Chicks, Tight Genes, Dance Synergy and Dance Fusion.