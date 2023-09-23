Villager to lose license after found with vodka bottle in car at local gym

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after she was found with a vodka bottle in her car in the parking lot of a local gym.

Marion Notaro, 72, who lives in the the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

A caller contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late on the night of July 15 to report seeing “an elderly female stumbling to her car” parked at Anytime Fitness on State Road 44, according to an arrest report. A deputy found Notaro slumped over the wheel of her vehicle. It appeared the Queens, N.Y. native had been drinking. Her “speech was slurred and somewhat incoherent.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided a single breath sample that measured .190 blood alcohol content. She provided two more breath samples, but was “unable to provide adequate samples of her breath.” During an inventory of her vehicle, a half empty 750ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found inside a blue bag “wrapped up in a Publix shopping bag.”