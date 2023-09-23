Villagers say Rec Department’s ID checking figures don’t hold water

Villagers say the Recreation Department’s ID checking figures don’t hold water

This past week, the Recreation Department released information indicating that more than 1.5 million ID cards have been checked over the past seven months.

Rather than calming concerns about outsiders plunging in and using facilities in The Villages, the figures left many residents scratching their heads.

“There is a statement in this article that it appears IDs are checked regularly. I think the data shows just the opposite – 1.5 million checks over seven months averages about 214,000 per month. Even if you consider 100,000 residents using the facilities, rather than the 140,000 or so that are estimated as residents, that’s a usage per resident of only 2.14 times per month. Most people here are significantly more active than that. So I think this shows that the IDs are not checked regularly, and I think the lack of checking is primarily for outdoor activities such as the pools, pickleball, tennis, etc. I think they are checked for most indoor activities, but not outdoor,” said Villager Bill Davis.

David Frey of the Village of Fenney is an avid swimmer and agrees that much of the outdoor activity is going unchecked.

“I swim laps three times a week. I have swam at nine of the sports pools, and only had my ID checked at Colony,” Frey said.

Frances Trimper of the Swainwood Villas concurs with Frey’s observation about IDs not being checked at the pools.

“In my four years in The Villages (two years as a guest), my ID at the pools has been checked three times,” she said.

Christina Carr agrees that IDs are being checked for indoor activities, but not at the pools.

“I know they always check IDs when there is any function going on in one of the rooms inside the recreation centers. However, as for checking IDs in the pool, that is a rarity. I could count on one hand when IDs have been checked at the pools in the past year,” Carr said.

Margaret Sierra of the Village of Woodbury described coming into contact with outsiders at the pool.

“Last year, there was a lady and male swimming in the Mulberry sports pool who said they didn’t live in The Villages. Another time I was there and a younger male was there and diving off the little boards that the swimmers use. When I told him diving wasn’t allowed, he deliberately dived again and then left. Another occasion a young couple in a RV tried to bring their young child in the pool and used the shower in the ladies room. In all cases no one was checking IDs,” she said.