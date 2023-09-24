Get vaccinated and protect yourself from getting the flu

The best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent.

Flu vaccines are updated each season because flu viruses are constantly changing. Also, immunity wanes over time. Annual vaccination helps to ensure the best possible protection against flu. A flu vaccine protects against the flu viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. (More information about this season’s exact vaccine composition is available at Vaccine Virus Selection.) Flu vaccines for the current flu season have been updated from last season’s vaccine to better match circulating viruses. Immunity from vaccination fully sets in after about two weeks.