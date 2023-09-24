86.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Go online to find new companion during National Cat Month

By Staff Report

With dozens of cats, adults and kittens, to choose from, there is no better time than during National Cat Month to find your new feline family member at Sumter County Animal Services.

Following another busy “kitten season,” there is no shortage of adoptable felines of all types and colors. If you are looking for an easygoing cat companion, an adult cat could be a perfect fit. Mature cats are far more self-reliant but can still bond with new caretakers. Adult cats aren’t as play-oriented, meaning that when it comes time to relax, they will likely be ready to enjoy downtime with you. Older cats also pair better with smaller children and are far less likely to scratch. They take better cues from owners as well and have learned how to keep their claws retracted. Kittens tend to be more playful and curious, but can be fun to watch and bond with, so keep that in mind when looking.

One of the best parts about owning a cat is that they are extremely low-maintenance pets and easy to care for. Your feline friends don’t need to be taken out for walks or to the restroom. They are also far more independent and can be left for periods of time (as long as you leave them with enough food and water). In addition, cats fit perfectly into apartment life as they don’t require as much space and only need a litter box, food, and water.

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services to adopt or foster, so visit at 819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee, from noon to 6 p.m. or go online for more information, or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.

