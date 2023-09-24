Lady Lake calls on residents to help clean up neighborhood

The Town of Lady Lake is announcing a community cleanup for the Skyline Hills subdivision on Saturday, Sept. 30. Residents are encouraged to clean out their homes and yards and place household appliances, mattresses, furniture, and other items too large to fit into your regular trash can at the curb for free pickup by WM. No yard waste, household hazardous waste, electronics, paint, tires or batteries will be accepted. To schedule pickup of unwanted or junk vehicles, residents may contact Lady Lake Auto Salvage at (352) 259-2020.

“A small amount of litter can attract more litter,” said Commissioner John Gourlie, Ward 2, who spearheaded the initiative. “That’s why we are asking residents to join together in helping to make Skyline Hills a better place to live.”

The Town has taken a proactive and layered approach to improving quality of life in the area, including increased community engagement, police enforcement, code enforcement, waste management and more. The Lady Lake Police Department has stepped up radar detection and traffic control after a handful of criminal incidents were reported and have since made several narcotics arrests in the neighborhood.

Over the last year, 73 code cases were opened in Skyline Hills. Lady Lake Code Enforcement has worked with owners to bring 38 cases into compliance – a more than 50 percent success rate. Six of these cases are scheduled to go before the Special Magistrate at the end of September, with five accruing daily fines.

The Town has also worked with residents to identify additional improvements for safety in the area, such as repainting stop lines, adding stop signs and trimming trees in the right of way to enhance visibility.

“The Town of Lady Lake is focused on public safety and the overall beautification of the neighborhood,” said Town Manager Bill Lawrence. “We want residents in Skyline Hills to know that the Town is an active partner in improving conditions, and we encourage community members to become engaged in this process. Together, we can make a difference.”

For those who are unable to participate in the Sept. 30 cleanup, contact WM any time to schedule a free pickup of bulk items by calling (352) 787-4416.