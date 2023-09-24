Snowbird sentenced on DUI after found driving on four flat tires

A snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after she was found driving on four flat tires.

Kathy Ann McCloy, 66, who splits her time between Spring Hill, Tenn. and her home in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She was driving a red 2019 Chevy Equinox with Tennessee license plates at about 4:30 p.m. July 20 when she caught the attention of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The front bumper of her vehicle was missing, “all four tires were popped,” and the front tires had been “driven down to the rim,” according to the arrest report. She had been involved in a crash in Marion County which was being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol. It appeared McCloy had been drinking. The Michigan native struggled through field sobriety exercises. She agreed to provide a breath sample, but did not properly submit to the test. She was taken to Trailwinds ER and once she was medically cleared, she was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.