88.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 24, 2023
type here...

Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time on racketeering charges in Georgia for the criminal conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.
The indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C. made clear that Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election, but worked with his cronies on a variety of illegal schemes to change the election’s outcome so he could remain in power. When his plans to pressure state officials to overturn the will of voters and create fake elector certificates failed to secure him the presidency, Trump and his allies resorted to instigating a violent insurrection to try to keep Trump in power.
We must make sure this never happens again in the United States of America. Accountability is essential to protecting our democracy, our freedom to vote, and future elections.
No one is above the law, including former presidents. Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference so that a jury of everyday Americans can do their jobs.

Denise Acevedo
Umatilla

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Feel fortunate to be able to include my family

A Village of Bonnybrook resident says she feels fortunate to be able to include her family in activities in The Villages. But she always ensures they have Guest IDs.

This is not a democracy

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight for a previous letter writer.

We need fire protection and country clubs south of 44

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents south of State Road 44 need fire protection and country clubs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Shameful how MAGA Republicans are rushing to defend Trump

A reader from Orange City, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is shameful how many MAGA Republicans are now rushing to defend Trump instead of standing up for our democracy.

Photos