88.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 24, 2023
type here...

Villager to lose license after hitting parked car in her neighborhood

By Staff Report
Susie Marie DiGiacomo
Susie Marie DiGiacomo

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after her Audi hit a parked truck in her neighborhood.

Susie Marie DiGiacomo, 64, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Dayton, Ohio native was driving a black Audi sedan with New Jersey license plates on the afternoon of Aug. 2 when she hit a black Dodge truck parked on Islawild Way, near DiGiacomo’s home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The impact was so violent that the truck sustained a broken axle mount and was not drivable. It appeared she had been drinking. She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but had trouble maintaining her balance and did not properly follow directions. She provided breath samples that registered .199 and .200 blood alcohol content. Open liquor was found in her vehicle and DiGiacomo also paid a $166 ticket for the open container violation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference

A reader from Umatilla contends that former President Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Feel fortunate to be able to include my family

A Village of Bonnybrook resident says she feels fortunate to be able to include her family in activities in The Villages. But she always ensures they have Guest IDs.

This is not a democracy

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight for a previous letter writer.

We need fire protection and country clubs south of 44

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents south of State Road 44 need fire protection and country clubs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos