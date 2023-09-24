Villager to lose license after hitting parked car in her neighborhood

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after her Audi hit a parked truck in her neighborhood.

Susie Marie DiGiacomo, 64, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Dayton, Ohio native was driving a black Audi sedan with New Jersey license plates on the afternoon of Aug. 2 when she hit a black Dodge truck parked on Islawild Way, near DiGiacomo’s home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The impact was so violent that the truck sustained a broken axle mount and was not drivable. It appeared she had been drinking. She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but had trouble maintaining her balance and did not properly follow directions. She provided breath samples that registered .199 and .200 blood alcohol content. Open liquor was found in her vehicle and DiGiacomo also paid a $166 ticket for the open container violation.