Crash investigation leads to arrest of driver on DUI charge

A crash investigation led to the arrest of a driver on a charge of driving under the influence.

Victor Noel Santiago, 45, who lives in the Oaklands Hills community in Lady Lake, was involved in an accident at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Buenos Aires Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found Santiago at the wheel of his vehicle with a “dazed” look and the keys still in the ignition. It appeared the Brooklyn, N.Y. native had been drinking.

Santiago participated in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude that he had been driving impaired. Santiago provided breath samples that registered .257 and .259 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.