82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 25, 2023
type here...

Crash investigation leads to arrest of driver on DUI charge

By Staff Report
Victor Santiago
Victor Santiago

A crash investigation led to the arrest of a driver on a charge of driving under the influence.

Victor Noel Santiago, 45, who lives in the Oaklands Hills community in Lady Lake, was involved in an accident at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Buenos Aires Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy found Santiago at the wheel of his vehicle with a “dazed” look and the keys still in the ignition. It appeared the Brooklyn, N.Y. native had been drinking.

Santiago participated in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude that he had been driving impaired. Santiago provided breath samples that registered .257 and .259 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It is important to be accountable for the damage done to the victim

A Village of Belle Aire resident makes the point that even elderly drivers must be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sending 90-year-olds to prison doesn’t accomplish anything

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident contends it is wrong to send 90-year-olds to prison for an accidental crime.

IDs are not being checked at the pools

A Village of Country Club Hills resident claims that IDs are not being checked at swimming pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference

A reader from Umatilla contends that former President Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Photos