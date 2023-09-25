Drug possession suspect jailed after found sleeping in truck at Lakeside Landings

A drug possession suspect was arrested after she found sleeping in a truck at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.

Heather Nicole Hersh, 37, of Fruitland Park was found at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday in a gray Dodge Dakota pickup parked in a “No Parking” spot in the 5100 block of Neptune Circle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer knocked on the truck’s window, but did not receive an immediate answer.

Hersh, who is the registered owner of the pickup, eventually climbed out of the vehicle. She first claimed she lived nearby, but then admitted she lives in Fruitland Park. She was found to be in possession of a backpack that contained methamphetamine and an orange syringe.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,500.

She was arrested earlier this year after allegedly stealing a McDonald’s T-shirt and other items from a man living in a tent.