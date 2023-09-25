82.6 F
The Villages
Monday, September 25, 2023
Helicopter used to apprehend suspect who broke window at business

By Staff Report
Nicholas Fifer

A helicopter was used to help track down a suspect who broke a window at a heating and air conditioning business.

Nicholas Fifer, 34, of Brooksville, who has a long criminal history, broke a window at about 7 p.m. Saturday at Mid Florida Heat and Air on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer spotted Fifer walking away from the business and commanded him to stop. However, Fifer jumped a 6-foot wooden fence and began running, cutting through multiple private properties.

Eagle 1 from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined in the hunt for Fifer, who was spotted near a lake. He was eventually taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

