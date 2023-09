To the Editor:

I’ve been to pools and never ever see any check IDs. We go different times of the day and evening. There are several that know if you see someone in a Villages shirt, to jump in pool to avoid having to show IDs. One person told us when we asked if they had an ID, that they had a contractors ID and can use the pool. I will not disclose which pool, but if you’d like more information, please let me know.

Deb Marion

Village of Country Club Hills