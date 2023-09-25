91.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 25, 2023
type here...

Road rage incident prompts arrest at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
Grant Mitchell Patterson III
Grant Mitchell Patterson III

A road rage incident prompted an arrest at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

A woman said she pulled into the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza at about 11 a.m. Friday when another driver, later identified as 31-year-old Grant Mitchell Patterson III of Belleview, pulled into the parking lot, too, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was not sure what had triggered the road rage incident, but was concerned when the man pulled into the parking lot near where she was about to park.

The woman said she rolled down her passenger window in an attempt to “smooth things over” with Patterson. However, he displayed a “big knife” and called the woman a “fat bitch.” He threatened to cut her throat and said he would “kill her with no problems.” She was able to get a photo of him and the license plate of his vehicle.

Patterson returned to the store on Sunday and was spotted by a deputy. When the deputy approached Patterson’s vehicle, “the distinct odor of marijuana” was detected. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and a glass pipe. He initially tried to claim the pipe was a “nicotine vape.”

The Michigan native was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

In 2020, Patterson was arrested after displaying a knife in another road rage incident in The Villages. However, charges in that case were later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It is important to be accountable for the damage done to the victim

A Village of Belle Aire resident makes the point that even elderly drivers must be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sending 90-year-olds to prison doesn’t accomplish anything

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident contends it is wrong to send 90-year-olds to prison for an accidental crime.

IDs are not being checked at the pools

A Village of Country Club Hills resident claims that IDs are not being checked at swimming pools. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference

A reader from Umatilla contends that former President Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Young females usually get a pass on ID checks at pool

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has observed that younger females frequently don’t have IDs at the pool, but aren’t asked to leave.

Photos