Monday, September 25, 2023
Sunrise over Havana Championship Golf Course in The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful sunrise on hole 3 of the Havana Championship Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!

