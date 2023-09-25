91.3 F
Villager’s son jailed after allegedly stalking estranged girlfriend

By Staff Report
Shaun Howard Brennan
Shaun Howard Brennan

A Villager’s son has been jailed after allegedly stalking his estranged girlfriend.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 50, who occasionally lives with his mother in the Village of Summerhill but still lists his official address at a rental in the Swainwood Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a charge of stalking.

The woman said Brennan showed up at her workplace, banged on the windows of her residence and sent her numerous unwanted text messages, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said when she failed to respond to his texts, he tried to contact her from his mother’s phone.

Brennan was arrested Saturday after he got into a physical altercation with the woman’s new boyfriend. In addition to the stalking charge, he is facing two counts of battery.

In 2022, the native New Yorker was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving-related offenses.

