Bizarre-behaving Bridgeporter lands back in jail after caught driving

A bizarre-behaving Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident landed back in jail after he was caught driving again.

Alan Salvador Arzu, 50, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Monday after he was caught driving a silver Infinity utility vehicle. Arzu, who has a suspended license, was pulled over near the intersection of County Road 462 at County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Arzu, 50, who lives at 1966 Hartford Path, had been arrested July 22 at Pinellas Plaza on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest and refusal to sign a citation.

Since his July arrest, Arzu has sent some bizarre letters to the Sumter County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Last month, he sent the court clerk a document he had titled, “Notice of and Repentance of Sins for Cause.”

In the letter filed in court this week, Arzu identified himself as “a sentient moral being” and said he had “examined the path my feet are on and have concluded I have dishonored many.”

Arzu also sent the court clerk at “Non-negotiable Notice of Acceptance.” In the letter he requested “discharge” from the case.

“I request you close the account and issue the Order of the Court to me immediately,” he wrote.

At the time of his arrest in July, Arzu identified himself as a “private civilian” and questioned the deputy’s “jurisdiction.” Arzu repeatedly refused to step out of his vehicle. Two deputies “escorted” him out of the pickup and placed him in handcuffs. It appeared Arzu had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not submit a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation. It was determined he was driving on a suspended license.