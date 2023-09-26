88 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

Buick’s bright headlights lead to driver’s arrest with drug paraphernalia

By Staff Report
Charles Franklin Newman Jr
Charles Franklin Newman Jr

A driver who failed to dim his Buick’s bright headlights for oncoming traffic found himself behind bars.

Charles Franklin Newman Jr., 53, of Lady Lake, was at the wheel of the blue Buick at 8:20 p.m. Saturday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed he had failed to dim his bright headlights, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The car’s right blinker was also on.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Newman has had multiple suspensions of his license, for unpaid tickets and failure to pay child support. He has been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2003, 2005 and 2019.

A search of his vehicle turned up a bubble smoking device, aluminum foil wth burnt residue and a digital scale with traces of powder.

Newman was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We all have to be held accountable for our actions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says we all have to be held accountable for our actions.

Checking IDs varies by location

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers an observation about the checking of IDs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I feel a lot safer when they’re in jail

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he feels a lot safer when hit-and-run drivers are in jail.

It is important to be accountable for the damage done to the victim

A Village of Belle Aire resident makes the point that even elderly drivers must be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sending 90-year-olds to prison doesn’t accomplish anything

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident contends it is wrong to send 90-year-olds to prison for an accidental crime.

Photos