Buick’s bright headlights lead to driver’s arrest with drug paraphernalia

A driver who failed to dim his Buick’s bright headlights for oncoming traffic found himself behind bars.

Charles Franklin Newman Jr., 53, of Lady Lake, was at the wheel of the blue Buick at 8:20 p.m. Saturday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed he had failed to dim his bright headlights, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The car’s right blinker was also on.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Newman has had multiple suspensions of his license, for unpaid tickets and failure to pay child support. He has been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2003, 2005 and 2019.

A search of his vehicle turned up a bubble smoking device, aluminum foil wth burnt residue and a digital scale with traces of powder.

Newman was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.