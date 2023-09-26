Checking IDs varies by location

To the Editor:

Whether or not IDs are checked depends greatly on how motivated the recreation center staff is. I play pickleball at two rec centers. I play at one or the other seven days a week. I am checked at least once a week at one of them, and I am glad to comply. I have never – in four years – had my ID checked at the other.

I’m sure there must be some kind of report made about IDs checked. Perhaps that report needs to include what type of activity is monitored.

Nick Walters

Village of De La Vista North