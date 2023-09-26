88 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

DUI suspect on lawn mower nabbed while making beer run

By Staff Report
Charlie Bennie Harmon
Charlie Bennie Harmon

A beer drinker driving a lawn tractor on U.S. Hwy. 27/44 was arrested on drunk driving charge.

Charlie Bennie Harmon, 59, of Fruitland Park, was riding the orange Kubota lawn mower at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with “no lights whatsoever,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot of Fruitland Park Trailers, the officer noticed a tall can of beer in a cup holder on the mower. There were three more cans of beer contained within the mower. Harmon said he had a valid license and could have driven a car, but “preferred” to drive the lawn mower. He said he had been grilling, but ran out of beer, so he was heading to the store to buy more beer.

Harmon initially agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but changed his mind and declared he was “unfit” to take part in exercises requiring walking or balance. Harmon, who was arrested in 2006 on a drunk driving charge, refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We all have to be held accountable for our actions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says we all have to be held accountable for our actions.

Checking IDs varies by location

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers an observation about the checking of IDs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I feel a lot safer when they’re in jail

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he feels a lot safer when hit-and-run drivers are in jail.

It is important to be accountable for the damage done to the victim

A Village of Belle Aire resident makes the point that even elderly drivers must be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sending 90-year-olds to prison doesn’t accomplish anything

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident contends it is wrong to send 90-year-olds to prison for an accidental crime.

Photos