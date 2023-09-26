DUI suspect on lawn mower nabbed while making beer run

A beer drinker driving a lawn tractor on U.S. Hwy. 27/44 was arrested on drunk driving charge.

Charlie Bennie Harmon, 59, of Fruitland Park, was riding the orange Kubota lawn mower at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with “no lights whatsoever,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot of Fruitland Park Trailers, the officer noticed a tall can of beer in a cup holder on the mower. There were three more cans of beer contained within the mower. Harmon said he had a valid license and could have driven a car, but “preferred” to drive the lawn mower. He said he had been grilling, but ran out of beer, so he was heading to the store to buy more beer.

Harmon initially agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but changed his mind and declared he was “unfit” to take part in exercises requiring walking or balance. Harmon, who was arrested in 2006 on a drunk driving charge, refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.