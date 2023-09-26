88 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
We all have to be held accountable for our actions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read the letter from a person in the Village of Hacienda regarding the 90-year-old woman who was sentenced to prison for hitting people with her car and leaving the scene of the accident. I also recall that the woman had taken her vehicle to a body shop in order to fix repairs on her car that were incurred in the accident.
Saying that having this person imprisoned at her age is not appropriate for an “accident”, to me, is unimaginable. Maybe the author does not recall that this woman left the scene of the accident and also attempted to have repairs done on her car. No matter a person’s age, we all have to be held accountable for our actions.

Nancy Grimshaw
Village of Hadley

 

