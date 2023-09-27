Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

To the Editor:

Reading about this woman’s attempt to gain money from her own carelessness just astounds me!

I slipped off the top step going into Savannah pool for a water aerobics class.

My resulting accident was a fracture to my upper spine when my back hit the metal chair rail. The surgery is next week – KYPHOPLASTY.

Am I suing anyone for my own actions? NO.

This woman is after a lot of money and thinks she will succeed. WOW! Perhaps I should call Morgan & Morgan for a $1 million settlement.

Gillian Beck

Village of Rio Grande