To the Editor:

How cruel, to send 90-year-old seniors to prison when they should have lost their license for previous reckless driving tickets. Yes, stop all 80- to 90-year-olds from getting to this point and improve our streets in The Villages. We have alternative sources: our golf cart, Uber, Lyft, friends, church assistance programs, etc. The money they save on insurance can be applied to alternate resources.

Sandra Fennell

Village of Winifred