Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Officials say street in The Villages has been stabilized after sinkholes

By Staff Report

Wildwood officials said they have received confirmation that the stabilization of the public right-of-way on Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove has been completed according to best engineering practices.

Work was initiated in late August after sinkholes opened up in a city-maintained road in The Villages section of Wildwood. The city issued an emergency authorization to begin geotechnical testing to determine the exact location and extent of the collapse.

These sinkholes have opened upin the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove
These sinkholes have opened up Aug. 14 in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

he test report recommended a series of subsurface grout injections. A total of 351.3 cubic yards of concrete was injected at 21 sites to depths ranging from 25 to 55 feet, based on test results.

Injections have cured and been evaluated. Engineers have determined the right-of-way is no longer a public safety concern.

Now that the area has been stabilized, the city is evaluating damage to utilities and any necessary repairs.

Sinkholes have been backfilled in the Glenda Vilas in the Village of Monarch Grove
Sinkholes were backfilled in the Glenda Vilas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

“We have been in regular contact with residents of Scardino Street to keep them informed since the first reports came in,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We appreciate their patience as we work through the next steps of this process to ensure all repair work is done safely and to the specifications demanded by our team of experts.”

Access to the affected area of roadway remains restricted to residents and authorized personnel. The street will be reopened to through traffic once utility and final asphalt repairs have been completed.

