75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 28, 2023
type here...

14-year-old girl dumped on rainy night at sheriff’s annex in The Villages

By Staff Report
Ling Jing Wang
Ling Jing Wang

A 14-year-old girl was found “crying” and “terrified” after she was  dumped on a rainy night at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages.

The girl was “visibly upset” and “wet from being in the rain” after she was left at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

The girl said that 35-year-old Ling Jing Wang of Oxford had ordered her to pack a suitcase “with the understanding he was dropping her off and not returning to pick her up,” according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The nature of the relationship between Wang and the teen was redacted from the report. She said she knew Wang “was not coming back when the car drove away an she lost sight of it,” the report said. She spent about 30 minutes, in the rain, looking for help.

Wang was arrested on a felony charge of child neglect. The native of China was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Why not a Cheesecake Factory?

Why can’t a Cheesecake Factory come to The Villages? A Village of Monarch Grove resident would like to know.

It’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident argues that it’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison.

Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident lashes out a woman suing The Villages after an accident. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos