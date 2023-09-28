14-year-old girl dumped on rainy night at sheriff’s annex in The Villages

A 14-year-old girl was found “crying” and “terrified” after she was dumped on a rainy night at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages.

The girl was “visibly upset” and “wet from being in the rain” after she was left at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

The girl said that 35-year-old Ling Jing Wang of Oxford had ordered her to pack a suitcase “with the understanding he was dropping her off and not returning to pick her up,” according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The nature of the relationship between Wang and the teen was redacted from the report. She said she knew Wang “was not coming back when the car drove away an she lost sight of it,” the report said. She spent about 30 minutes, in the rain, looking for help.

Wang was arrested on a felony charge of child neglect. The native of China was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.