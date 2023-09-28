74.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Anyone can walk onto the courts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor

I play pickleball at Colony Recreation Center. This is on a main thoroughfare, County Road 466A. I have had my ID checked twice in 10 years. Anyone can walk onto the courts.

Rebecca Chianese
Village of Sanibel

 

Photos