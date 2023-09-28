To the Editor
I play pickleball at Colony Recreation Center. This is on a main thoroughfare, County Road 466A. I have had my ID checked twice in 10 years. Anyone can walk onto the courts.
Rebecca Chianese
Village of Sanibel
