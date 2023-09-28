Suspect reportedly sold stolen golf cart for methamphetamine and $250

A suspect has been jailed without bond in the theft of a golf cart from Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

Megan Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Fruitland Park, was booked this week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of grand theft.

She is suspected of stealing a blue 2008 EZ-GO golf cart in 2021 from the Freedom Pointe parking garage on El Camino Real.

A man who participated with Blackmon in the theft of the golf cart provided key information leading to her arrest. In a 2022 interview when he was being held in an unrelated case at the Lake County Jail, 42-year-old David Robert Andrus admitted he had acted as a lookout when Blackmon stole the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said Blackmon orchestrated the sale of the golf cart in Citrus County. Andrus said Blackmon received “a good amount of methamphetamine and $250 cash” for the stolen golf cart, which had an estimated value of $8,000 when it was stolen.

Andrus admitted that he and Blackmon had been looking for several days for a golf cart to steal. Andrus has also been charged in the theft of the golf cart.

Video surveillance from the Freedom Pointe parking garage helped link them to the crime. The owner told deputies he left the key in the golf cart.

Blackmon was being held on an unrelated theft charge at the Marion County Jail when she was transferred earlier this week to the jail in Bushnell after a court order was issued.