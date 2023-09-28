75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 28, 2023
type here...

Suspect reportedly sold stolen golf cart for methamphetamine and $250

By Meta Minton
Megan Nicole Blackmon,
Megan Nicole Blackmon

A suspect has been jailed without bond in the theft of a golf cart from Freedom Pointe in The Villages.

Megan Nicole Blackmon, 34, of Fruitland Park, was booked this week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of grand theft.

She is suspected of stealing a blue 2008 EZ-GO golf cart in 2021 from the Freedom Pointe parking garage on El Camino Real.

A man who participated with Blackmon in the theft of the golf cart provided key information leading to her arrest. In a 2022 interview when he was being held in an unrelated case at the Lake County Jail, 42-year-old David Robert Andrus admitted he had acted as a lookout when Blackmon stole the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said Blackmon orchestrated the sale of the golf cart in Citrus County. Andrus said Blackmon received “a good amount of methamphetamine and $250 cash” for the stolen golf cart, which had an estimated value of $8,000 when it was stolen.

Andrus admitted that he and Blackmon had been looking for several days for a golf cart to steal. Andrus has also been charged in the theft of the golf cart.

Video surveillance from the Freedom Pointe parking garage helped link them to the crime. The owner told deputies he left the key in the golf cart.

Blackmon was being held on an unrelated theft charge at the Marion County Jail when she was transferred earlier this week to the jail in Bushnell after a court order was issued.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Why not a Cheesecake Factory?

Why can’t a Cheesecake Factory come to The Villages? A Village of Monarch Grove resident would like to know.

It’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident argues that it’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison.

Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident lashes out a woman suing The Villages after an accident. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos