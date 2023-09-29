82.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 29, 2023
73-year-old Summerfield man charged with trafficking fentanyl

By Staff Report
Clayton Hudome
Clayton Hudome

A 73-year-old Summerfield man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Clayton Howard Hudome was a passenger in a white 1997 Dodge pickup Wednesday night which was traveling on U.S. 301 without a taglight illuminating the license plate, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 53-year-old Lucrecia Charron, also of Summerfield, who was driving on a license suspended in 2021 for failure to pay fines.

Lucrecia Charron 2
Lucrecia Charron

Hudome appeared to have a glass pipe sticking out of the pocket of his pants. Upon closer examination, the pipe had a residue that tested positive for fentanyl. During an inventory of the vehicle, a box was found where Hudome had been sitting. Inside the box were bags which each held 2.5 grams of fentanyl. There was also a package of suboxone for which the Pennsylvania native did not have a prescription.

Hudome was arrested on drug possession charges and booked at the Marion County Detention Center on $28,000 bond.

Charron was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the jail on $1,000 bond.

