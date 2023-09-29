82.8 F
The Villages
Friday, September 29, 2023
Checking IDs at the swimming pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I use the pools, not a lot, and if I am laying out getting some sun the security has ask to see my ID and there is no problem. The people in the pool, he does not ask any of them, just the ones on the deck. I have seen them ask some ladies for their ID and they went off on the security person. Complaining that she was sleeping, listening to music and was pissed off that she disturbed. They wanted his name so they can file a complaint for harassment. There are a lot of scenarios around here and I see a lot.

Dorian Godtfredsen
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

