Friday, September 29, 2023
Millions of people are illegally coming here every week

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A lot of countries are complaining that they’re not being heard. They blame the Big 5. Let’s look at where the U.N. gets their money from. Take the total population of all the members and divide the budget and let each member pay their fair share. If I’m not mistaken we pay 25 percent of their total budget. We also send trillions of dollars in aid to countries that do not like us. I know politics is a dirty game but let’s keep some of that money home. Millions of people are illegally coming here every week. As soon as they step on our land it cost us money to help them. If we stop this today I think it’s already to late.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval

 

