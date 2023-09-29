Stormwater pipe work will impact traffic next week in The Villages

District Property Management will be performing restoration of a stormwater pipe at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard, St. Charles Place and Bonita Boulevard beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 3.

During this time, a single lane of roadway traffic will be closed in order for the contractor to perform the work. Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of merging traffic and use caution when approaching the intersection.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.