82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...

Stormwater pipe work will impact traffic next week in The Villages

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing restoration of a stormwater pipe at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard, St. Charles Place and Bonita Boulevard beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 3.

During this time, a single lane of roadway traffic will be closed in order for the contractor to perform the work. Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of merging traffic and use caution when approaching the intersection.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident offers some observations about the checking IDs of at the swimming pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open your wallets for Trump’s retirement fund

A Village of Summerhill resident offers some cynicism about an upcoming pro-Trump event in The Villages.

Millions of people are illegally coming here every week

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that millions of people are illegally coming here every week.

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Photos