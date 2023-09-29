Village of Fenney woman celebrates after getting hole-in-one

A Village of Fenney woman was ready to celebrate after getting a hole-in-one.
Linda Schimoler scored the lucky ace on Aug. 25 at Hole #7 of the Marsh Bend Pitch & Putt course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
