Villagers contend something has to be done about abuse at pools by outsiders using the facilities.

“Homeless are showering at the pools. I suggest that the pool gates be locked and have Villagers scan their card like what is done at the gates,” said Toni Ruszala of the Village of Fenney. “Something better has to be done.”

She and other residents are scoffing at a recent report from The Villages Recreation Department indicating that 1.5 million ID cards have been checked over the past seven months.

Residents agree that IDs are frequently checked at indoor functions at recreation centers, but don’t believe IDs are aggressively checked at outdoor facilities such as pools and pickleball courts.

“We frequent the sports pool at Rohan and after three years living here have never been checked,” said Villager Kim Easthon. “If you don’t check outdoor passes, you cannot have any statistics on the use of the outdoor venues.”

Madelyn Sukiel of the Village of St. Charles is among those calling into question the checking of IDs at swimming pools.

“My grandson visited twice this year for several weeks, my daughter came in March. No one ever asked for their ID at the pools,” Sukiel said.

Village of Rio Ponderosa Roger Pascarella swims on a regular basis.

“We have been going to a sports pool every day for the last three to four years and have NEVER been asked to show an ID. And rarely do you ever see anyone there when they show up they only count heads in the pool,” Pascarella said.

After years of seeing the lax ID checking at pools and sports courts, Villager Marily Fleming complained to the Recreation Department.

“I have written to the Rec Department about this. Their reply was, ‘If it bothers you, then you check passes.’ That is their honest reply to me,” she said.

