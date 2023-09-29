Webster votes for bills with spending cuts as government shutdown looms

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to approve four spending bills as a government shutdown looms in Washington D.C.

“I just voted to cut government spending by $8 billion and claw-back another $18.6 billion. My House Republican colleagues are joining in something I’ve been doing and advocating for a decade – rejecting the Washington presumption that nothing in the federal budget can be cut in order to fund our priorities without increasing our deficit,” the GOP Congressman who represents The Villages said in a statement issued late Thursday night.

He voted in favor of four bills:

•H.R. 4665 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024;

• H.R. 4365 – Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024;

• H.R. 4367 – Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024 and

• H.R. 4368 – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

“Passing individual appropriations bills is no easy feat,” said Rep. Webster. “This is why I’ve long advocated for us to begin the appropriations process at the start of the year and vote on a budget well before the fiscal deadline. I adopted such a schedule when Republicans took over the Florida House of Representatives – which many have followed since – and it’s contributed to responsible spending decisions and a better budget outlook for all Floridians.”

He said that Congress must continue working to “put our nation on a responsible fiscal path.”