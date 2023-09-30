76.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
A great way to shut down the trolls

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with the proposal that whoever files a complaint must live in the village and must live near where the complaint lives. This would greatly reduce the number of complaints by trollers.

Dick Ford
Village of Hemingway

 

Photos