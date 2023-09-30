A great way to shut down the trolls

To the Editor:
I agree with the proposal that whoever files a complaint must live in the village and must live near where the complaint lives. This would greatly reduce the number of complaints by trollers.
Dick Ford
Village of Hemingway
