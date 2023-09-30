83.4 F
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Funeral service set for legendary local leader Pete Wahl

By Staff Report
A funeral service has been set for legendary local leader Pete Wahl.

Wahl, 78, of resident of the Village of de Allende and the first District Manager employed by The Villages, died Thursday afternoon at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. He had pancreatic cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages. Beyers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wahl, who had worked in government in Lake and Brevard counties, joined The Villages in 1995.

You can lead more about his life at this link: Towering figure in early development of The Villages dies from pancreatic cancer

Read more about his important role at Lake-Sumter State College at this link: https://www.leesburg-news.com/2023/09/30/lake-sumter-state-college-mourns-loss-of-trustee-peter-wahl/

