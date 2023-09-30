Funeral service set for legendary local leader Pete Wahl

A funeral service has been set for legendary local leader Pete Wahl.

Wahl, 78, of resident of the Village of de Allende and the first District Manager employed by The Villages, died Thursday afternoon at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. He had pancreatic cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages. Beyers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wahl, who had worked in government in Lake and Brevard counties, joined The Villages in 1995.

