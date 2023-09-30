Golf cart erupts in flames during busy event in Brownwood

A golf cart erupted in flames Saturday at Brownwood, but swift action by The Villages Public Safety Department headed off a potentially dangerous situation.

At about 5 p.m., firefighters responded to the call on West Torch Lake Drive. Brownwood was hosting the farmers market earlier that day and a classic car show that evening.

“Upon the arrival of Ladder 45 at 17:14:58, they immediately assessed the situation and reported a fully involved golf cart fire. Notably, the golf cart that was ablaze was parked amidst several others on the street, intensifying the potential danger,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss.

Firefighters assessed the situation and took quick action.

“In this critical moment, the situation took an even more hazardous turn as the fuel cell (gas tank)on the golf cart that was on fire ruptured, causing the fuel to ignite and resulting in a ‘running’ fire, The fuel that was on fire was actually draining in the gutter towards the other carts. This fire extension, in turn, led to damage to two additional nearby golf carts. However, due to the rapid response time of Ladder 45, which arrived at the scene in just over three minutes, our skilled firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further,” Chief Twiss said.

No one was injured.

“I commend the outstanding efforts of our firefighting crew for their swift response and exemplary actions in extinguishing the fire. Their dedication and professionalism played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of the surrounding area. Had it not been for their timely intervention, the potential for a much more extensive fire and damage to several thousand more golf carts parked nearby would have been a real concern,” Twiss said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.