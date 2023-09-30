Villager’s long-troubled son lands in jail on fresh drug charges

A Villager’s long-troubled son has landed back in jail on fresh drug charges.

Andrew Lawrence Simpson, 48, who lives with his mother in the Natalie Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, was arrested Friday night by Fruitland Park police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

In 2019, Simpson was arrested after stealing a set of golf clubs from a golf cart parked at Mallory Hill Country Club. He was placed on probation for three years.

In 2015, Simpson was arrested after impersonating a dentist and phoning in a fraudulent prescription at Publix for Hydrocodone in his mother’s name. He was sentenced to probation in that case, too.