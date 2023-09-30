78 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Webster refuses to back speaker in bipartisan bill to keep government open

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster on Saturday afternoon refused to back House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s proposal for keeping the government open.

McCarthy’s proposal was passed on a 335-91 vote.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, sided with fellow Floridian Matt Gaetz, who is said to be focused on derailing McCarthy’s job as speaker.

The measure provides funding for 45 days and avoids a government shutdown which had been looming.

In the end, 90 Republicans voted against the McCarthy plan. One Democrat voted against the measure, because he was unhappy it eliminated aid for Ukraine.

Villager Debra Fox, whose son is on active duty in the military, was anxious about the vote because a shutdown would have jeopardized his paycheck. She was relieved at the passage of the 45-day stopgap funding measure.

“It’s time Americans stand up for our military and stand down for the politicians,” she said.

Are you happy with Webster’s vote? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

