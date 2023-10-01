20-year-old Pennecamp woman won’t be prosecuted in alleged brawl with boyfriend

A 20-year-old residing in the Village of Pennecamp won’t be prosecuted in an alleged brawl with her boyfriend.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week in Sumter County Court that it will not be pursuing a charge of battery against 20-year-old Abigail Nicole Rankin, who lives in the Boxwood Villas. The announcement indicated that evidence is insufficient due to an inability to contact the victim in the case.

Rankin, who was holding the child she shares with her boyfriend, on June 8 took his car keys and tried to leave his residence in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The boyfriend tried to take his keys back, but Rankin “proceeded to strike and tug on the victim’s shirt leaving a scratch on his left shoulder and torso even ripping his shirt off,” the report said. She got into her car and left with the child. The boyfriend provided video evidence of the attack to police.